KeHE’s Website Earns Industry Awards For Design

in: Distributors, Home Page Slider, National, Organic Natural, Specialty, Technology
KEHE DISTRIBUTORS, LLC LOGO

KeHE Distributors’ new website has received industry recognition for outstanding design from The Communicator Awards, the Davey Awards and the W³ Awards.

“We are honored to receive this global recognition for our new website,” said Ari Goldsmith, executive director of marketing at Naperville, Illinois-based KeHE. “The colorful aesthetics, easy navigation and enriched content of our website reflects our refreshed branding and reinforces our role as a leading distributor of natural and organic, specialty and fresh products.”

KeHE received the following awards:

• The Communicator Awards (2017)—Award of Distinction: General Food and Beverage Websites

• Davey Awards (2016)—Silver Winner: Websites-Manufacturing

• W3 Awards (2016)—Silver Winner: Corporate Communications

The annual “best of the web” competitions are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600-plus member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts “dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.” Entries are judged on their merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered.

KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers across North America.

