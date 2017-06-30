Lubel Departs CST Brands As Couche-Tard Deal Finalized

Alimentation Couche-Tard finalized its $4.4 billion merger with San Antonio, Texas-based CST Brands on June 28, the same day CST Brands Chairman, President & CEO Kim Lubel confirmed her departure from the company.

“Today I say goodbye to the great CST team members that make CST strong. How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard!” Lubel said on Twitter.

Lubel joined CST Brands in January 2013 after more than 15 years with Valero Energy Corp., where she served as its EVP and general counsel. Before coming to Valero, Lubel specialized in mergers and acquisitions at Kelly Hart & Hallman, a Fort Worth-based law firm. Kim holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and in international studies from Miami University (Ohio), a master’s degree in international relations from Baylor University and a J.D. from the University of Texas School Of Law. She is a 2009 graduate of the Stanford Executive Program.

In addition, Hal Adams, president of retail operations at CST Brands, left the company June 28.

As a result of the merger, Couche-Tard now operates nearly 9,500 stores in North America, including 666 locations in Texas.

“It is a great day for our investors, our employees and, above all, for our customers. CST is the fourth-largest network of convenience stores and fuel retailing in North America. This transaction is the biggest in Couche-Tard’s history and will strengthen our footprint in the United States, especially in Texas and the Southeast region, as well as in Canada (Québec, Atlantic provinces and Ontario), which brings our total store count in North America to close to 9,500 and close to 14,000 worldwide,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard.

“In CST, we acquire a company with strategic value that will efficiently complement our network. We bring in great new locations as well as expertise and experience, which are likely to allow us to venture into new opportunities. Furthermore, we are proud to welcome aboard 14,000 new employees who will all become part of our journey to become the world’s preferred destination for convenience and fuel.”