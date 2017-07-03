Associated Food Stores has made strides in implementing energy efficient technologies in stores across Utah and the Intermountain West thanks to a partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, which recently recognized the wholesaler’s efforts with the 2017 wattsmart Business Utah Partner of the Year Award.

Associated Food Stores added LED lighting, updated lighting controls and refrigeration upgrades to stores in Salt Lake City, South Ogden, Park City, West Valley City, American Fork, Ogden and Taylorsville. The changes helped make lighting and cooling the stores more efficient and resulted in reducing energy use by nearly 3.9 million kilowatt-hours last year—enough electricity to power 437 typical Utah homes for a year.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Rocky Mountain Power to bring energy efficient operations to our stores across Utah and the Intermountain West,” said Steve Miner, president of market development for Associated Food Stores. “We appreciate our partnership and look forward to working together in the future.”

Associated Food Stores has headquarters in Salt Lake City and supplies nearly 400 independently owned retail supermarkets in eight states throughout the Intermountain West. The company also owns Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market.

“Associated Food Stores worked hand in hand with our engineers to identify ways to reduce their electricity use,” said Chris Kanoff, Rocky Mountain Power wattsmart project manager. “They have been great partners to help save energy and protect the environment.”

Rocky Mountain Power’s wattsmart Business program offers technical expertise and cash incentives for improving the energy efficiency of businesses.