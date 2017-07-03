New research identifying gaps in retail customer engagement that endanger business growth and success has been released.

Darius For Retail, a personalization and insights technology, collaborated with Sapio Research to gain insight into how U.S. retail decision makers approach customer engagement, data and in-store technologies. The research sheds light on the critical issues endangering retail, including how businesses are failing to be “retail ready” for their shoppers by not strategizing beyond traditional retail holidays and store planning.

Key findings include:

• The Data Deluge: Although 76 percent of retail decision makers claim to have enough actionable data, 55 percent are still using written, non-automated records to measure customer experience.

• Situational Engagement: While 30 percent of retailers struggle to maintain customer loyalty, 53 percent wait for customers to walk in to or check out of the store before engaging with them.

• Untapped Channels of Success: The majority of retailers engage with customers in person but only 32 percent tap into Wi-Fi communication, a frictionless source of insightful shopper data.

• Failure to Invest in Data: Despite 65 percent of retailers reporting they do not have budget limitations, 11 percent are not using any retail technology to gather customer data.

“It is critical for the industry to understand what being ‘retail ready’ is. Put simply, which I think retailers want to hear, it starts with having the right customer data to build a strategy from, and goes far beyond the tactics of holiday season or sales based marketing and store design,” said Enda McShane, CEO of Darius Technologies and Velocity Worldwide. “Retailers must stop talking about customer engagement and start acting on it; by integrating data collection through technology, retailers can change the shopper experience and create personalized experiences that protect and crucially project their brand by engaging shoppers at all points of their pre-store, in-store and post-store journeys.”

Darius For Retail is a software development division of Velocity Worldwide, a retail marketing solutions company, and Hussmann Corp., a provider of food retail solutions. The technology, which refines critical customer data into actionable ways to improve engagement, encourage loyalty and protect and grow the business, integrates into a variety of retail environments, including gas stations, grocery stores, shopping malls and sports stadiums.