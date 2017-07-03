Hussmann’s Annual Charity Golf Event Raises $38K For Three Groups

Hussmann’s western sales division recently held its 11th annual Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament & Charity Fundraiser at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California. The event benefited Mended Hearts, Orangewood Children’s Foundation and City of Hope.

Many regional and vertical market customers attended the event, as did industry sponsors and Hussman representatives, including Dennis Gipson, past CEO; Tim Figge, CEO; and the company’s senior management team from Bridgeton, Missouri.

The day began with a chipping and putting contest and a $100,000 shootout by four selected players, followed by a best-ball scramble tournament. A reception and dinner followed. The event concluded with a raffle.

A check for $7,000 was presented to Mended Hearts, a cardiac support group offering help, support and encouragement to heart disease patients and their families. In addition, Hussmann donated $6,000 to the Orangewood Children’s Foundation, a center for abused children, and $6,000 to City of Hope, a cancer treatment and research center in California. Figge announced at the event that he would match the contribution, bringing the total donation to $38,000.

A team directed by Michael Nobile, western sales director for Hussmann, organized the event.

“Special thanks to all of the tournament volunteers from Hussmann, as well as from Hussmann’s affiliated companies for their generous support,” said Nobile. “This has turned out to be the biggest event in the last 11 years, and all for a great cause.”