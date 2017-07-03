Sendik’s To Open Small-Format Campus Store At Marquette University

A new 4,800-s.f. Sendik’s store will open in the heart of Milwaukee’s Marquette University campus on the northeast corner of 16th and West Wells streets.

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I promised our students and the members of our community that we would work to land a top-quality grocery partner and I couldn’t be happier for them,” said Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell. “Every thriving community has a great grocery store, and we expect our on-campus Sendik’s store to be a catalyst for additional area development.”

The store will open during the 2017-18 academic year.

The new Sendik’s unit will be a small-store-format model. This Marquette location also will feature Sendik’s Express, the local grocer’s online ordering and curbside pick-up service. The store will serve students, faculty, staff and neighbors. It will feature healthy snacks, single-serve meals and fresh produce. Sendik’s expects to employ about 20 associates from the community, especially students who can balance their education with part-time work.

“This exciting collaboration is about two longtime Milwaukee institutions that share a combined vision of innovation and growth, both of which are reflected in this unique store and partnership,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.

Located near Marquette’s new residence hall that currently is under construction and accessible by car, bus or bike, the new grocery store marks another step forward in the university’s master plan to grow retail development along the Wells Street business corridor.

“We often emphasize pushing beyond our traditional boundaries, and this collaboration will significantly improve our community and campus,” said Lovell. “Students today have never been more active, and we were really drawn to the innovative flexible express concept.”

This will mark the 19th store for Sendik’s Food Markets. Balistreri said it will follow a similar model to Fresh2GO stores that Sendik’s recently opened in Greendale and Bayside, but be tailored for the campus community. The new Sendik’s will be a part of Business Improvement District (BID) 10, whose focus is to recruit new businesses to the near west side neighborhoods.

“Our residents have been clamoring for fresh food options for years,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of BID 10 and the Near West Side Partners. “In an era where fast food is king, fresh food is the key in helping our neighbors thrive.”