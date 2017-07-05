With its purchase of CST Brands, Alimentation Couche-Tard now owns Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes of New York.

With the CST purchase, Couche-Tard, which also owns Circle K stores, adds nearly 1,300 units to its store network in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to Nice N Easy, CST’s other brands included Corner Stone as well as the Flash Foods network in Georgia and Florida.

With the closing of the deal last month, CST Brands Kim Lubel left the company.

“It is a great day for our investors, our employees and, above all, for our customers. CST is the fourth-largest network of convenience stores and fuel retailing in North America. This transaction is the biggest in Couche-Tard’s history and will strengthen our footprint in the United States, especially in Texas and the Southeast region, as well as in Canada (Québec, Atlantic provinces and Ontario), which brings our total store count in North America to close to 9,500 and close to 14,000 worldwide,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. “In CST, we acquire a company with strategic value that will efficiently complement our network. We bring in great new locations as well as expertise and experience which are likely to allow us to venture into new opportunities. Furthermore, we are proud to welcome aboard 14,000 new employees who will all become part of our journey to become the world’s preferred destination for convenience and fuel.”