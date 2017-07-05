  • Search 
Danone Selling Stonyfield To Lactalis For $875 Million

Danone has a binding agreement to sell Stonyfield, one of its U.S. dairy subsidiaries, to Lactalis for $875 million.

The divestiture is part of an agreement reached earlier this year with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with Danone’s acquisition of WhiteWave.danone logo $875

The closing is expected in the third quarter of this year.

Stonyfield is an organic yogurt maker located in Londonderry, New Hampshire. It was founded by Samuel Kaymen in 1983 on a 19th-century farmstead in Wilton, New Hampshire, as an organic farming school. Danone purchased the company in 2001.

