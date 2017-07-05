The Fresh Market on July 12 will unveil six refreshed stores in North and South Carolina with expanded offerings and new interactive sampling stations.

The specialty grocer’s North Carolina units that will debut an “enhanced shopping experience” are located at 944 Merrimon Avenue and 1378 Hendersonville Road in Asheville and 223 Greenville Highway in Hendersonville; South Carolina stores are located at 1200 East Main Street in Spartanburg and 1601 Woodruff Road and 27 South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

“The refresh of our (Asheville, Hendersonville, Greenville and Spartanburg) stores redefine the shopping experience for our guests,” said Brian Nicholson, interim CEO of The Fresh Market. “A commitment to fresh has always been a priority, and our guests’ love of food remains at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to invite our Asheville and Hendersonville neighbors on a culinary journey filled with an exceptional, hand-picked selection of the freshest foods in an environment that welcomes inspiration and will delight the senses.”

Stores will feature a bakery, full-service meat counter with Premium Choice beef, as well as beef ground daily; seafood arriving fresh several times each week; and a selection of farm-fresh produce. The stores will offer both local and international items.

The stores also will feature:

• Meal solutions: The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program “takes the guesswork out of preparing a deliciously different dinner at an affordable price for busy families each week,” according to the grocer. In addition, a dedicated, interactive sampling station will offer tastes of the weekly dish. On-the-go shoppers also can buy “Meals in Minutes” featuring prepackaged fresh ingredients from the seafood and produce departments, ready to bake or microwave and serve. Salads and ready-to-eat Bistro Comfort Bowls will be available in the deli department.

• Curated specialty items: The Fresh Market says it partners with local farmers, merchants and culinary entrepreneurs to bring specialty items straight to each store’s shelves. Customers also will be able to find more daily essentials alongside specialty items, including an expanded grocery selection, household items, baby food, as well as pet food and treats.

• Health and wellness (North Carolina stores): The refreshed Asheville and Hendersonville locations will include a Mind & Body department featuring more than 1,800 items to help support a healthy lifestyle. An in-store specialist will be onsite to help answer customers’ questions and offer recommendations for products to encourage them to reach their wellness goals. The Fresh Market says its holistic approach features protein and meal replacements, multivitamins, functional foods, aromatherapy, facial care and more. Throughout the store, aisles will be specially labeled to help guide those shopping with dietary restrictions or food allergies to a selection of health-conscious products, including more than 1,100 organic items, 1,500 certified gluten-free items and 1,200 certified non-GMO items.

Grand reopening celebrations and promotions will run at each store through July 16.

The Fresh Market operates 176 stores in 24 states across the U.S. The company is based in North Carolina.