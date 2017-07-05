Hain Celestial, a Lake Success, New York-based organic and natural products company, has purchased the Better Bean Co. of Portland, Oregon.

Better Bean is the first acquisition made by Hain Celestial’s Cultivate Ventures strategic platform. The purchase is aimed to expand Hain’s store perimeter product offerings.

Better Bean prepared beans and bean-based dips are sold in chilled deli tubs. With eight plant-based varieties, Better Bean products contain at least 5g of fiber and 6g of protein per serving. They also are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan and gluten free.

“Better Bean is well-suited for the Cultivate Ventures portfolio given our focus on the perimeter of the store with our BluePrint functional beverages, Yves Veggie Cuisine vegetarian offerings and Health Valley refrigerated soup products. Better Bean products are aligned with consumer demand for nutritious food, plant-based protein, fiber, clean labels and convenience,” said Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Cultivate Ventures and Hain Celestial Canada.

Added Keith Kullberg, founder and CEO of Better Bean, “We expect to catapult Better Bean’s growth by leveraging Hain Celestial’s strength in sales, distribution, marketing and brand building, which should allow more consumers to experience Better Beans. Hain Celestial’s decades-long commitment to making healthier, better-for-you food more accessible complements Better Bean’s mission to bring the world clean, tasty and convenient beans.”

Cultivate Ventures’ mission is to invest in smaller portfolio brands, lifestyle brands and concepts, and incubator opportunities in high-growth categories.