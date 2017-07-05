Natural Grocers will relocate its downtown Denver store to the River North (RiNo) neighborhood, an area often called a “food desert” by residents. The store will be located at 3757 N Brighton Boulevard, at 38th and Brighton, and will officially open July 27.

Natural Grocers’ downtown store at 2375 15th Street will be closed on July 25 and 26, reopening on July 27 at the new store location in RiNo.

The store will feature a new concept for the company: “Cottage Wine and Craft Beer,” a nook where customers can purchase specialty alcoholic beverages such as craft beer, organic and biodynamic wine and hard cider. This marks the first time in the company’s 62-year history that it has sold alcoholic beverages at any store.

Natural Grocers says it offers 100% USDA certified organic produce, 100% free range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, naturally raised meats and more. The new Denver store also will provide free science-based nutrition education classes and a nutritional health coach who will offer free health coaching sessions at the store.

“Most of Northeast Denver, including RiNo, is a food desert; there simply aren’t enough quality food options within walking distance to the community,” said Denver City Council President Albus Brooks. “What makes this even more valuable is that Natural Grocers is a Colorado company that educates the community about health and sustainability.”

Natural Grocers, based in Lakewood, Colorado, operates 140 stores in 19 states.