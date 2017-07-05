Roche Bros. Joins Other Grocers In Unata’s ‘Unified’ Shopping Experience

Roche Bros. has joined three other retailers, including Lunds & Byerlys, in Unata’s omni-commerce strategy called Unata’s Unified Experience.

The Unified Experience interconnects three distinct types of shopping modes—in-store list-planning, delivery and click and collect—into one experience. According to Unata, most retailers have these experiences split among different websites.

Unata’s Unified Experience prompts shoppers to select their desires, after which the entire web or mobile experience adjusts accordingly, reflecting accurate content, features, product assortment, pricing, button functionality, store selection and more.

Shoppers also can change modes at any point and have the experience automatically adapted, notifying the shopper of any product discrepancies that result from the mode change.

“The loyalty of our customers is more important now than ever. We’re currently working with the Unata team to build an online shopping experience that is easy, convenient and automatically adapts to how our shoppers choose to shop with us,” said Geoff Farrington, director of e-commerce at Roche Bros. “Upon release, Unata’s updated platform will give our shoppers the ability to list plan or shop online, switching between these as much as they’d like, while still enjoying the best-in-class quality and service that has kept our customers coming back to Roche Bros. for the last 65 years.”

Unata founder & CEO Chris Bryson added, “Most progressive grocers have been focusing their digital presence on e-commerce alone. The truth is that 95 percent of online shoppers still shop in-store, something Amazon is acknowledging with its Whole Foods bid. The digital experience needs to be looked at holistically, from the perspective of how it can enhance both the online and in-store experience, regardless of how the shopper chooses to shop. This is what our new ‘Unified Experience’ solves.”