Budweiser Unveils State Brewery-Inspired Summer Packaging

Eleven states will see its namesake on Budweiser bottles and cans as part of the brand’s latest summer packaging roll out.

Available through the end of September, Budweiser’s newest look celebrates the states Budweiser and its breweries call home. The packaging will replace iconic Budweiser language to celebrate the local city and state where Budweiser is brewed.

The states where Budweiser is brewed that are receiving their own state packaging include California (has two breweries), Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Various changes have been made to the packaging in order to celebrate the “spirit” of the states, according to Budweiser. These changes include:

• “Budweiser” on cans and bottles has been replaced with each state name;

• The center medallion “AB” monogram has been replaced by the state initials;

• “King of Beers” has been changed to each individual state motto; and

• “Anheuser-Busch Inc.” has been replaced with each state nickname.

Local fans can experience the brand first-hand at open house events at Budweiser’s breweries. For the first time ever, Budweiser is opening its doors at each of its 12 breweries across America. Consumers can take photos with the brand’s Clydesdales, enjoy local food and music and have a cold one on a brewery tour.