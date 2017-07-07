Western Alta Holdings Co., led by General Partner Phil Zaccaria, has acquired six convenience stores in a joint venture with Loco Inc. The Loco Convenience stores are located in Grand Junction, Fruita and Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alta Convenience took over operations of the stores March 1. Terms of the transaction, which was announced on July 1, were not disclosed.

The company says the additional c-stores expand the Alta Convenience brand name farther west and complement Western Alta’s growth plans. This acquisition increases the company’s retail division to 61 Alta Convenience locations in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and New Mexico.

“We are very excited about these six stores and our partnership with Loco Inc.,” said Zaccaria, who also is CEO. “The management team lead by Rich Spresser, president, has done a great job over the last year of fine tuning our operations making this addition a quick and smooth one. Our intent is to continue to aggressively grow the company with strategic acquisitions that will tuck-in with the current retail platform.”

Western Alta Holdings is a private equity group based in San Antonio. Alta Convenience operates under the umbrella of Denver-based Pester Marketing Co. Alta purchased Pester Marketing in October 2015. Pester Marketing formerly was led by Jack Pester, who founded the company in 1955.