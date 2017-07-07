Hispanic Grocers Cardenas Markets And Mi Pueblo Merge

Cardenas Markets and Mi Pueblo, two Hispanic grocery chains in which global investment firm KKR made significant investments last year alongside Victory Park Capital, have merged. The combined business will operate as Cardenas Markets LLC and will become one of the largest Hispanic supermarket chains in the country. Each grocery chain will continue to operate separately, but will be managed under one executive team led by CEO John Gomez.

“Regardless of acculturation level or language preference, Hispanic people use food as a vehicle to connect with their culture and heritage. This is a growing demographic, not only in size, but also in influence as well, and I am proud to be working with two leading retailers to offer the best shopping experience to our communities in Northern and Southern California, as well as Las Vegas,” said Gomez.