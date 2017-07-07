Lowes Foods To Debut Second Lexington, S.C., Store On July 21

Lowes Foods will mark the grand opening of its second Lexington, South Carolina, store, located off Hope Ferry Road at U.S. 378, on Friday, July 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. The second store comes on the heels of the May 24 opening of Lowes Foods’ first Lexington unit, which is located at the northwest corner of Charter Oak and Augusta roads.

“We thank the people of Lexington for the very warm welcome we have received at our first location, and we look forward to our next store opening,” said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe. “When we open a store, we want to do more than just sell groceries. We want to be a part of the community. We want to help schools with programs like Cart 2 Class and to support local farmers and producers by helping them grow their business. In fact, the area is not new to us. We have been working with folks such as Titan, WP Rawl and Clayton Rawl Farms for decades.”

Lowe said the Hope Ferry Road store is identical to the first store and includes Lowes Foods Originals, such as the Community Table, The Beer Den, SausageWorks, The Cakery, Bread Crumb, Smokehouse, Sammy’s, The Chicken Kitchen and Pick & Prep. Unlike the Charter Oak Road store, however, the second location does not include a fuel center.

Both Lowes Foods stores in Lexington feature Lowes Foods to Go, an online ordering service where guests can select their groceries online, have Lowes Foods’ hosts do the shopping for them, and pick up the ready-to-go order curbside.

“Whether you’re looking to save time on your weekly grocery run or are just in hurry on the way home from work, Lowes Foods to Go is an easy way to get exactly what you want in a fraction of the time it takes to shop for yourself,” said Lowe. “Many store guests also find that it helps them save money by reducing impulse shopping inside the store. Lowes Foods To Go is changing the online grocery shopping experience, and we’re pleased to offer it to the Lexington community.”

Lowes Foods will open a store in Columbia at 4711 Forest Drive in mid-2018. The grocer also opened two stores in Greer and one in Simpsonville last year and plans to open units in Summerville and Mt. Pleasant and a third location in the Greenville area.

The chain currently operates nearly 100 supermarkets in North and South Carolina and Virginia.