Florida’s First Whole Foods 365 Will Be In Delray Beach

The Whole Foods 365 store in Bellevue, Washington.

Whole Foods Market has signed a new lease for a 365 store in Delray Beach, Florida.

“We’re excited to bring the first Whole Foods Market 365 location in Florida to Delray Beach,” said Juan Núñez, president of Whole Foods Market’s Florida region. “This store will bring a unique shopping experience to the community that will delight both new and longtime Whole Foods Market shoppers.”

Whole Foods Market, which is expected to be acquired by Amazon, says its 365 stores focus on an affordable and convenient shopping experience through design, technology and customer experience.

“The carefully curated product selection at Whole Foods Market 365 stores provide a streamlined and modern experience, while still adhering to Whole Foods Market’s industry-leading quality standards,” the Austin, Texas-based grocer says.

There currently are four 365 stores open for business—in California, Oregon, Texas and Washington. A number of other stores are in the pipeline.

