Registration Now Open For Fresh Marketing Academy

Fresh Marketing Academy, formerly Digital Marketing University, presented by Idea Garden Marketing, kicks off its third marketing training program tailored to the produce industry on Aug. 1.

Through a five-week webinar series, attendees will be trained in all areas of marketing—including social media, website design, search engine optimization, online advertising and email marketing. All the course material is produce industry-specific and geared toward reaching consumers, increasing brand awareness and, ultimately, impacting sales.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback on this industry-focused marketing training program,” said John Avola, course instructor and president of Idea Garden Marketing. “Past graduates who have implemented marketing changes learned in the program have seen tangible ROI, which keeps us excited about providing this impactful educational resource each year.”

Avola’s digital marketing background includes the strategic development and execution of high-performing social media, traditional and digital marketing campaigns; new brand development and launches; and website design and development.

“The class was awesome and very helpful—I wish I could sign up for it over and over,” said Fresh Marketing Academy graduate Ashleigh Lombardi of Braga Fresh Family Farms.

Weekly one-hour interactive webinars will be hosted each Tuesday starting Aug. 1 and conclude on Aug. 29. Classes are recorded for later viewing for those who cannot attend the scheduled dates. Only one registration is required per company for all employees to participate in the program. All resources and materials are included.