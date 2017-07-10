Foodservice Will Be A Focus At New Harris Teeter In Raleigh

Harris Teeter’s new store in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will open Wednesday, July 19, will put an emphasis on foodservice features. The unit will boast an extended hot foods bar in the fresh foods department, a sit-down wine and beer bar with 16 beers on tap, and an event station that will feature weekly meal specials.

The Corners at Brier Creek store at 4221 Corners Parkway will host a grand opening celebration July 19; a ribbon cutting will begin at 8 a.m. The 67,000-s.f. unit will open its doors for business immediately following the ceremony and will host a weeklong in-store sampling event.

The store, which will feature a pharmacy as well as 10 checkouts and six express checkouts, will be open 24/7. Learn more about the store here.

Harris Teeter, based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a banner of The Kroger Co.