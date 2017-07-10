FDA Extends Menu Labeling Comment Period To Aug. 2

The FDA has extended its menu labeling comment period for retailers. The agency delayed its rule until May 2018, largely due to a petition filed by NACS and the National Grocers Association.

The FDA announced June 29 that it would extend the comment period for the interim final rule an additional 30 days to Aug. 2; this will allow more time for retailer comments to be submitted. NACS will file comments on behalf of the association but sent a message to members that it also is important for convenience retailers to file their own comments with the FDA.

NACS also has prepared a letter template; retailers can change highlighted sections to reflect their specific operations. NACS also encourages retailers to personalize their comments as much as possible. According to the association, agencies that receive identical letters will combine them into one, even if they originate from different sources.