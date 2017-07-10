Utah Grocers Featuring In-Store And Outdoor Farmers Markets

Five Utah grocery chains are making it easier for shoppers to get the freshest fruits and vegetables this season. Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market are bringing back the Eat Fresh, Eat Local in-store and outdoor farmers markets, which feature a variety of Utah-grown produce. The farmers markets run through the first week of September.

The Eat Fresh, Eat local farmers markets were born from a partnership with 26 farms and growers across the state. The markets bring an expanded selection of locally sourced produce to produce departments each day as well as parking lot tent events from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Available Utah-grown produce includes tomatoes, peas, cherries, a variety of squash, watermelon, zucchini and more. As produce ripens, the daily in-store variety will adjust to include new items.

“We are proud to partner with our local farmers and growers to bring the freshest produce to our guests. Our partnership allows us to offer a variety of quality, Utah-grown items at great prices,” said Danni Barnhart, produce operations manager for Associated Retail Operations. “As locally owned stores, we understand the importance of supporting local businesses, especially our farmers and growers. We’re all in this together, and we know our guests feel the same way.”

The Saturday parking lot events also will include special guests—the farmers themselves. Various growers will visit the stores each Saturday to greet shoppers and answer questions about their produce.

Associated Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores, operates 42 stores across Utah under the Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market banners.