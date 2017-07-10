Wegmans Offering Grocery Delivery In Most Massachusetts Stores

Wegmans is offering same-day delivery service through Instacart out of its Massachusetts stores in Chestnut Hill, Westwood and Burlington, with plans to extend the service to Northborough.

Instacart deliveries can be ordered online or through a smartphone app. Delivery hours are between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Orders can be placed up to seven days prior and will be delivered within a one-hour timeframe.

In other news, Wegmans is hiring and training for 250 part-time positions at its new Medford, Massachusetts, location that is set to open Nov. 5. The store will employ a total of 450 full- and part-time people.

Part-time positions are available in all departments, and there are a number of culinary positions, such as cooks and front of house, available. Select full-time openings remain for prepared foods, deli, produce and overnight grocery operations.

The 120,000-s.f. Medford supermarket will include a Market Café with indoor and outdoor seating and The Burger Bar, a casual restaurant counter that serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soups and sides.

This store will mark Wegmans’ fifth location in Massachusetts since opening in Northborough in 2011. Another new location is slated to open in Natick in 2018. Massachusetts currently is the only New England state in which Wegmans operates.