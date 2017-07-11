Associated Grocers of New England recently elected John Beaupre of Carrabassett Valley, Maine, to its board of directors. Beaupre is the co-owner of Ayottes Country Store, Mountainside Grocers and Sugarloaf Grocery in Carrabassett Valley and Anni’s Market in Kingfield.

Beaupre has served as vice chair of the Carrabassett Valley Maine Board of Selectmen since 2000. From 1996-2005 he was a member on the Associated Grocers of Maine’s board of directors and served as vice chair from 2003-05; he was chair of the audit committee from 2000-04.

Beaupre graduated from Waterville High School in Waterville in 1979 and later from the University of Maine in Orono in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing.

AGNE says Beaupre’s community involvement goes beyond providing excellent customer service and quality goods to his customers. He serves as chairman of the Ayotte Scholarship Fund that has raised more than $100,000 for local student scholarships and he founded the Maine Celebrity Classic that has raised more than $200,000 for the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville, where he recently was appointed to the board of directors. Beaupre is the recipient of the Romeo J. Paganucci Award for his volunteer work with the Boys & Girls Club. In addition, he has received the Associated Grocers of Maine Retailer of the Year Award and has been named Business of the Year and Member of the Year by the Sugarloaf Chamber of Commerce.