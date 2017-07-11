Campbell Soup Co. plans to acquire Pacific Foods of Oregon for $700 million in cash. Founded in 1987, Pacific Foods is a producer of organic broth and soup and also produces shelf-stable plant-based beverages and other meals and sides.

Denise Morrison, Campbell’s president and CEO, said, “This acquisition is consistent with our purpose, ‘Real food that matters for life’s moments.’ Pacific is an authentic brand with a loyal consumer following. The acquisition allows us to expand into faster-growing spaces such as organic and functional food. Moreover, Pacific Foods is an excellent fit with Campbell—strategically, culturally and philosophically. It advances our strategic imperatives around real food, transparency, sustainability and health and well-being. Culturally, Campbell and Pacific Foods share similar values and a commitment to a purpose-driven approach. Philosophically, both companies believe in making food that we are proud to serve at our own tables using simple, recognizable ingredients.”

Campbell Soup says it plans to invest in the business to drive growth. Campbell expects to expand distribution; boost marketing support for brand building to engage consumers and shoppers; and invest in R&D and the supply chain to deliver operations and customer service excellence.

Pacific Foods will become part of Campbell’s Americas Simple Meals and Beverages division, which includes Campbell’s soup, simple meals and shelf-stable beverage units in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The division is led by Mark Alexander, president, and includes leading brands like Campbell’s, V8, Swanson, Prego, Pace and Plum Organics.

Pacific Foods has approximately 540 employees and operates a certified organic plant where it produces its namesake products. Campbell plans to continue to operate Pacific Foods out of Tualatin. The company will maintain its farm-to-table approach with CEO and co-founder Chuck Eggert staying on as a supplier of key ingredients through his family farms.

Campbell Soup says this is its fifth acquisition in five years as it continues to reshape its portfolio for growth. The company acquired Bolthouse Farms in 2012, organic baby-food company Plum and biscuit company Kelsen in 2013, and fresh salsa and hummus maker Garden Fresh Gourmet in 2015.