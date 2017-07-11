C&S Selects Rosie As E-Commerce Partner For Its Independents

C&S Wholesale Grocers has partnered with online grocery shopping platform Rosie to bring customized e-commerce and omnichannel digital marketing programs to its independent grocery retailers across the country.

The partnership enables more than 3,000 C&S-supplied grocery stores across the U.S. to implement Rosie’s online program at an affordable price, attracting new customers and additional revenue, according to the wholesaler.

“The C&S family of companies is very pleased to partner with Rosie as an e-commerce solution for our independent retail customers,” said Frank Puleo, C&S VP of retail marketing and services. “At C&S, we are serious about our responsibility to help independent retailers be successful, and we feel that same commitment from Rosie. The product they developed is best in class, and their commitment to continuous improvement is indicative of the company’s ability to be nimble in this evolving industry. We especially appreciate their high integrity and accessibility, and we look forward to continued mutual success in helping our retail customers compete in the e-commerce environment.”

Rosie has current partnerships with seven C&S retail partner banners with 19 different locations:

P&C Fresh, a two-store operator based in Ithaca, New York; launched in both Ithaca and Cortland, New York, in May 2013.

Highland Park Market, a four-store group in Connecticut; launched Highland In A Hurry Powered by Rosie in January 2016.

Ferguson & Hassler, a one-store operator in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, launched Fergie’s Online Express powered by Rosie in April.

Gerwig’s White Barn, a one-store operator in Ashland, Ohio; launching its e-commerce program this summer.

Bloss Holiday Market, a one-store operator in Blossburg, Pennsylvania; launching its e-commerce program this summer.

Additionally, Gerrity’s Supermarket, a nine-store group in Pennsylvania, recently selected Rosie as its e-commerce provider. Gerrity’s will launch its e-commerce program this summer.

Additional C&S locations will come online in the next several weeks.

“The product is best in class, and the organization is at the top of their game,” said Puleo. “There is no bureaucracy. The decision-makers are in tune with the industry and are very aggressive in their interest to improve their products based on feedback from the field.”

Added Greg Young, owner P&C Fresh Markets, “We have partnered with Rosie since 2013 for our online shopping offering. Rosie has given us the ability to have an online option with capabilities that even our largest chain competitors do not have. The Rosie platform continues to grow and evolve, staying in tune with the ever-changing needs of the online shopper.”

Rosie CEO Nick Nickitas said, “One of Rosie’s core company values is that ‘Enthusiasm makes ordinary people extraordinary’ and, from the moment we started working with the C&S team, we saw their enthusiasm for making independent grocers as successful as possible. Offering e-commerce is crucial for independent grocers to remain competitive, especially during a time when the industry is evolving so quickly. We are excited to team up with C&S to establish winning digital strategies, develop innovative technology, implement omnichannel marketing programs, and provide world-class support to help these grocers compete against large, corporate chains.”