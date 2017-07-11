  • Search 
Giant Donates More Than $400K To USO Of Metro Washington-Baltimore

Elaine Rogers, president of USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, and Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food of Landover, right, celebrate the opening of the 25th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle with Walter Robinson Jr. and William Fauntroy Jr., two Tuskegee Airmen who served during World War II. 

For the second year, Giant Food, the title sponsor of the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, designated the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore as the event’s beneficiary.

Through in-store campaigns and fundraising, Giant raised more than $400,000 for the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. Giant’s support of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and its programming began in 2011 and is a cornerstone of the supermarket chain’s community outreach initiatives.

USO-Metro is a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress and dedicated to “Serving those who serve, and their families” in D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia. With the help of nearly 5,000 volunteers, USO-Metro provides programs and services for active-duty troops and their families at area military hospitals through its Mobile USO program at five USO centers, four USO airport lounges and Operation USO Care Package.

The National Capital Barbecue Battle, held this year in late June, marks its 25th anniversary in 2017.

