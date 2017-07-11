GMDC Reveals GM17 Product Showcase Winners

Global Market Development Center (GMDC) has revealed the top 10 products and Board Chair’s Choice winners from its 2017 General Merchandise (GM17) conference product showcase.

GM17, which was held June 23-27 in Orlando, included more than 3,500 products and innovative in-store displays as part of the showcase. Those with the highest number of product interest scans by participating GM17 retailers and wholesalers include:

True Brands/Barware/Drinkware Display

Fire Buggz/Campfire Roaster

Core Home/Perfect Food Prep Section

Kwik Tek/Summer Sporting Goods Display

Value Max Products/Glowmax Light Display

Feldstein & Associates Inc./No Drop Inverted Umbrella

Buddeez Inc./Charcoal Dispenser

Adnart Inc./Asobu Kool Brew and Crew

DC Premier Sales DBA/Showaflops

Fit & Fresh Inc./Healthy Living Food Storage Display

“A primary reason retailers attend our GM conference each year is to discover the most innovative products and brands in a rapidly evolving and disruptive marketplace,” said Patrick Spear, president and CEO of GMDC. “It’s the ultimate treasure hunt for the newest product offerings for their customers. Our participating suppliers responded to the challenge by bringing a variety of new innovations that didn’t disappoint.”

GMDC Board Chair Stephen Davis of Weis Markets also selected three products from the showcase as his Board Chair’s Choice winners.

“The factors involved when I pick items for this prestigious award are—will it drive anticipated sales at the retail level, does it have the ability to be among the top consumer choice, and does it have everyday use for the targeted consumer of my stores,” said Davis.

His winners include:

Kwik Tek, DryPack Waterproof Cellphone Bags

White Mountain Puzzles

Highlights, Activity Books

Following the conference, GMDC and the showcase participants donated the products included in the showcase to Harbor House.

GMDC’s next member event is the 2017 Health Beauty Wellness conference, Sept. 7-11, in Phoenix. GM18 will be held June 21-25, 2018, in Orlando at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes.

Burke receives GMDC Lifetime Achievement Award

In other GM17 news, GMDC presented its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to Vince Burke, partner at Burke Gillis Juliano Group (BGJ Group).

“Vince is a longstanding and active member of GMDC and in the community, and he displays a genuine civic mindedness and strong commitment to all facets of the retail marketplace. Our industry has thrived as a result of his consistent thought leadership, creativity and innovation over the years, and will continue to as he shows value in new ways as a retail visionary,” said Spear.“His success can be measured by the close business relationships he builds and his capacity to transform those into lifelong friendships. Vince is a true connector who enjoys bringing others together to form meaningful partnerships that benefit all in our rapidly disruptive industry.”

A retail industry veteran with more than 37 years of experience, Burke founded his global consultancy group in 2014. Focused on the supermarket, mass retail, convenience, drug and specialty channels, the BGJ Group’s offerings include executive management, market strategy, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and business development. Much of Burke’s career was spent at Hallmark Cards Inc. In his last role at Hallmark, Burke served as VP of strategic relationships and business development, where he was responsible for initiating, developing and maintaining strategic relationships with the leadership at retailers, key licensors, CPG companies and industry trade groups.

In addition to serving as GMDC’s membership advisory board chair and a member of the organization’s Education Leadership Council and General Merchandise advisory boards, Burke’s service includes roles with the Kansas City Sports Commission and CASA. In 2013, Burke received the MMR Seven People Who Made A Difference Award.

“It’s a true honor to be recognized with this award, and to be part of the GMDC family. Over the years I’ve built a lot of great relationships in this association, both on the supplier side and retailer side, and to be a part of this excellent organization that has transformed the industry means the world to me, ” said Burke. “My father always told me that an award is always a team award, and I’ve had the privilege to represent a great brand in Hallmark Cards for 34 years, and my wife and family have supported me in so many meaningful ways all along the way—I couldn’t have done it without them.”

GMDC’s Lifetime Achievement Award was created in 1994 to acknowledge the achievements of leaders who have made major contributions to mass market retailing with a focus on the general merchandise and health beauty wellness categories. Award recipients represent a cross-section of industry leaders, including wholesalers and retailers, suppliers, trade press representatives and association executives.