H-E-B CEO’s Funds Help Launch ‘Raising Texas Teachers’

With monies pledged by H-E-B Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation has launched Raising Texas Teachers. The program will provide $50 million over the next 10 years in scholarship funding for students committed to a career in teaching and technical support for premier Texas teacher preparation programs.

The investment is part of Butt’s continued philanthropic commitment to public education in Texas. Earlier this year, Butt pledged more than $100 million to establish The Holdsworth Center, a leadership institute devoted to supporting and developing public school leaders.

The scholarship program will grow to include at least 500 teaching fellows annually from more than 10 university teacher preparation programs. Each teaching fellow will receive $8,000 per year as part of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers, as well as ongoing training and development opportunities, mentorship from sitting public school educators and involvement in a statewide aspiring teachers network facilitated by Raise Your Hand.

The program will expand over time to include leadership development opportunities for Texas’s top high school students interested in a career in education. Partner universities also will receive technical assistance support to improve the quality of teacher preparation in Texas.

“Research consistently shows that the strength of the teacher makes the biggest difference in influencing a student’s success,” said Charles Butt. “To improve academic achievement, it is critical that Texas elevate the status of the teaching profession, strengthen the existing pool of aspiring teachers and inspire our most talented high school graduates to consider a career in teaching.”

Today, prospective Texas educators are trained in a wide variety of settings, many of which do not require rigorous training in the classroom before stepping into the role of lead teacher.

“Too often, teachers are asked to learn on the job with too little formal training in the practice of teaching. We wouldn’t ask a pilot to learn on the job, nor a doctor without close supervision from an expert practitioner. The profession of teaching and the education of our children is no less important,” said Alison Badgett, executive director of Raise Your Hand Texas. “With Raising Texas Teachers, our goal is to support universities that are rigorously preparing students to address the needs of 21st-century students, and to help them to recruit the best and brightest to the profession.”

University partners include:

University of Texas Austin

Trinity University (San Antonio)

Our Lady of the Lake University (San Antonio)

Rice University (Houston)

University of Houston

Southern Methodist University (Dallas)

University of North Texas at Dallas

Texas A&M University Special Education Program (College Station)

Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Student Teacher Educator Preparation: University Partnership (Edinburg)

A second cohort of emerging teacher preparation programs will receive technical assistance to improve their programs and will be eligible for scholarship funding in future years.