Former Red Sox Star Pitcher To Headline New England Produce Council Expo

Northeast
Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez, former Major League Baseball and Boston Red Sox All-Star pitcher, will speak at the 2017 New England Produce Council’s (NEPC) Produce, Floral & Food Service Expo keynote breakfast.

In addition, Brian Numainville, a consultant and expert on consumer-centered marketing research and a food industry expert, will be the moderator for the consumer panel on Wednesday, Sept. 13, during the keynote breakfast. The panel will discuss consumer purchasing habits, including the impact of social media and apps, online shopping, locally grown, etc.

Brian Numainville

The expo will begin Sept. 12 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The schedule of events includes:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

  • Exhibitor registration open
  • Noon-5 p.m.: Exhibitor setup
  • 3-4 p.m.: Produce industry forum
  • 5-6 p.m.: VIP reception (invitation only)
  • 6 p.m.: Expo reception at The State Room

Wednesday, Sept. 13,

  • 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Keynote breakfast featuring Numainville and Martinez
  • 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.: Expo open

Thursday, Sept. 14,

  • 8-11 a.m.: Retail tour
  • 11:30 a.m.: Eataly
A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

