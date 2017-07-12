Brennan’s Market Closing After 75 Years

Brennan’s Market says it will close all of its stores on Sept. 30, citing changing consumer habits and increased competition.

In 1942, when Frank Brennan opened his roadside fruit stand in Monroe, Wisconsin, he wasn’t aware his legacy would last for 75 years. In 1967, Brennan’s Market expanded into Madison, in 1988 to Brookfield and in 2009 to Oconomowoc, as Frank’s son, Skip, took over the management of the business.

Brennan’s Market saw a significant decline in sales during the recession in 2008. But then, even as the economy rebounded, Brennan’s Market sales remained flat. The growth of competition and new options for consumers made the Brennan’s Market business model unsustainable.

The Brookfield location is being sold but will remain open with the other stores. As of now, there are no firm plans for the sale of the remaining properties, but all stores will remain fully staffed and stocked.

“Although we’re all saddened by the decision to close our doors later this year, we are sincerely grateful for the generations of loyal customers and our incredible partners,” said Tim Culhane, GM and owner of Brennan’s Market. “Without our outstanding staff we never would have achieved our high level of customer service and we will be assisting them with job placement support this fall. We hope that all past employees and customers we’ve had the honor to serve over the years will stop in and visit through Sept. 30 and enjoy our final Chin Drippin’ Peach Season.”

Brennan’s Market, with the five retail locations and a cheese warehouse and packaging facility in New Glarus, employs 150 full and part-time workers in Wisconsin.

Over the years, Brennan’s Market has built personal relationships with its growers and producers to assure the best possible quality from harvest and production to delivery. For decades, the Brennan’s family and staff personally visited and inspected every farm, orchard, vineyard, microbrewery and cheese factory that they purchased from, including locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Chile, New Zealand and Italy.