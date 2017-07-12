Giant Eagle Signs With Symphony EYC

Giant Eagle has signed a multi-year contract with Symphony EYC for solutions covering customer insights, personalized marketing, promotion, assortment and space.

Symphony EYC’s solutions, which help power the Symphony Retail Cloud, offer improved merchandising and promotions driven by customer data that is integrated into internal processes and collaboration with suppliers. Communications efforts with customers also will be enhanced.

“Competition in our market isn’t new for us, nor is the knowledge that we must constantly get to know our customers better. We’ve been on this path,” said Ian Prisuta, SVP non-perishables merchandising, Giant Eagle. “However, with each day, complexity within the business grows significantly, and we know that to make truly informed decisions—those that exceed customer expectations and lead to growth—we need highly sophisticated and proven solutions. In addition to better serving our customers, we need to cover the full value chain to include shared insights and enhanced strategies with our suppliers as well.”

Giant Eagle posts approximately $9.3 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, the grocer operates more than 410 stores in Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.