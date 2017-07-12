Shipt Delivery For Publix Expands Across Alabama

Shipt is expanding delivery from Publix stores to four new markets in Alabama. On July 18, Shipt will begin offering home delivery from Publix stores in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Beginning July 20, residents in Mobile and Gulf Shores will also be able to shop Publix for delivery.

With the expansions, Shipt will offer grocery delivery to more than 770,000 households in Alabama, and delivery from approximately 80 percent of Publix’s retail locations. New members who sign up for an annual Shipt membership will receive $25 off their first order.

“We founded Shipt in Alabama just two short years ago and we owe a large part of our success to the initial support of our Alabama members,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO. “Since launch, we’ve received requests for delivery in additional markets throughout Alabama, and from additional retailers. This most recent expansion across our home state is an example of Shipt’s commitment to giving more people access to a grocery delivery service that they will love and trust.”

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee.

Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow its network of shoppers, who are responsible for fulfilling customer orders.