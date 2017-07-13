Teasdale Latin Foods Grows Reach With Rudy’s Tortillas Acquisition

Teasdale Latin Foods has acquired Rudy’s Tortillas to enhance its position in the Hispanic foods category, especially in the bakery and foodservice arenas.

Teasdale provides private label and branded Hispanic foods to the retail, foodservice and wholesale channels nationally. It is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group.

Rudy’s, which was founded in 1945, manufactures flour and corn tortillas and pre-cut uncooked tortilla chips for foodservice operators. The company is based in Carrollton, Texas.

According to Teasdale, the transaction advances Snow Phipps’ “strategy of building a comprehensive Hispanic foods platform diversified across product, customer, channel and geographic exposure, and further enhances Teasdale’s national footprint in the Hispanic foods category, specifically within the attractive bakery and foodservice channel.”

Rudy’s will continue to operate as a division of Teasdale Latin Foods, with the existing management team remaining in place.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Consumers love Mexican foods, and the tortilla is often at the center of the meals they enjoy,” says Chris Kiser, CEO of Dallas, Texas-based Teasdale. “Since 1945, Rudy’s has built its reputation on authenticity, and we are thrilled to welcome Rudy’s and its employees to our growing family of fine Mexican and Latino-inspired foods.”

Peter Shea, chairman of Teasdale and operating partner at Snow Phipps, added, “Rudy’s deepens our Hispanic bakery product offering and allows us to drive further growth across the foodservice channel, providing the company access to larger adjacent markets across an even broader consumer base.

“Teasdale is primed for continued growth as consumers increasingly focus on convenience, Hispanic meals and natural and organic products, both in and out of the home, and retailers focus on increasing the presence of their private label product offerings,” he added.

Rudy’s just the latest Teasdale acquisition

Rudy’s is the fourth acquisition Snow Phipps has completed in partnership with the Teasdale management team since Teasdale was acquired in October 2014.

In October 2015, Teasdale acquired Jardine Foods, a producer of natural and organic sauces including salsas, dips, quesos, BBQ and hot sauces.

In December 2015, Teasdale acquired Casa Fiesta, a provider of authentic Mexican foods in the beans, peppers, sauces, taco shells, dinner kits and seasonings categories.

In June 2016, Teasdale acquired Mesa Foods, a producer of tortillas, taco shells, flatbreads and chips for the retail channel.

Teasdale Latin Foods’ brands include Teasdale, Casa Fiesta, Viva Mexico, Mexene, D.L. Jardine’s, 7J and Sontava. The company services all channels of distribution nationally and operates facilities in Atwater, California; Hoopeston, Illinois; Greeley, Colorado; Buda, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Carrollton, Texas, in addition to its Dallas corporate office.