Whole Foods To Open First 365 In State Of Ohio This September

Whole Foods Market 365 will open its first Ohio store in Akron on Sept. 14.

The store will be the sixth 365 format store to open nationally for Whole Foods.

Located at 1745 W. Market Street, the store will feature only products that meet Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards and are free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

It also will feature a wide range of organic products, GAP 5 Step Animal Welfare rated meat, sustainable seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items and a variety of products tailored for those with special diets.

“We’re excited to bring the Whole Foods Market 365 experience to Ohio with our first store opening in Akron,” said Scott Allshouse, regional president. “Whole Foods Market 365 is where high quality meets value—the store will provide a streamlined shopping experience focused on convenience and quality for all shoppers, from college students to families.”

The 30,000-s.f. store will feature a coffee bar by Akron’s Artisan Coffee and Asian-inspired dishes from Fire Leaf, a new concept created by Genji for 365 customers. These offerings are part of the “Friends of 365” program, in which the stores bring in chefs or businesses that have “unique expertise in a cuisine, concept or product.”

These stores also offer the 365 Rewards program. Shoppers can sign up for personalized offers as well as save 10 percent on more than 100 products every day.