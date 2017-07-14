Hershey Moves Forward With New Nutrition Facts Panel

The Hershey Co. announced plans to move forward with rolling out a new Nutrition Facts panel, despite the Food and Drug Administration’s recent delay of the original July 2018 deadline. Products with the new label will begin hitting shelves this fall.

This is the latest action taken by Hershey as part of the company’s greater commitment to choice and transparency, which includes the development of its SmartLabel and a commitment to make 50 percent of its standard- and king-sized confections contain 200 calories or fewer by 2022.

The company noted on a blog post that updating its Nutrition Facts panel is part of Hershey’s commitment to making it easier for people to access more information about their food so they can make informed choices.

As Hershey rolls out these new nutrition and ingredient transparency tools, the company is starting with Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates, which will hit store shelves this fall with new packaging featuring the new Nutrition Facts panel, Facts Up Front calorie label and SmartLabel codes.

All new Hershey products will launch with these new labeling features.