Kroger Atlanta Launching School Supplies Drive In Metro Area

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, in partnership with Children’s Restoration Network and local station WSB-TV, is kicking off its 23rd annual “Back 2 School” campaign on Sunday, July 16. During the campaign, which runs through July 29, 124 Kroger stores will serve as dropoff sites for the school supplies.

Children’s Restoration Network is a nonprofit agency focused on helping homeless children in metro Atlanta.

“Children’s Restoration Network serves more than 6,000 children in need each year through programs, scholarships, adult guidance and more,” according to Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Atlanta. “We are excited to be partnering with Children’s Restoration Network for another generous ‘Back 2 School’ year. Each donation from our customers and associates will help provide children from all backgrounds the necessary tools to succeed academically.”

On Saturday, July 22, Kroger will host the “Stuff the Bus” event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at three stores. The community is invited to donate backpacks and school supplies at:

• 4550 Jonesboro Road in Union City;

• 2875 N. Decatur Road in Decatur; and

• 6555 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

Items requested for the drive include new and gently used book bags; wide and college-ruled notebook paper; spiral notebooks; three ring binders; pens and pencils; calculators; markers; scissors; file folders; rulers; crayons; glue; and dictionaries.

Kroger customers also can purchase a prepackaged school supply bag at area metro Atlanta stores to use as their donation.

Grocer also helping teachers

Kroger Atlanta also is showing support for Atlanta-area educators by giving away classroom supplies valued at more than $70,000.

On Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $40 in free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis at two Atlanta-area locations while supplies last. The giveaways will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park and the Infinite Energy Center at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

The supplies include, but are not limited to copy paper, construction paper, markers, tape, disinfectant wipes and sandwich bags.

The event is part of the Kroger Community Rewards program, launched in 2013, which encourages Kroger’s Atlanta Division customers to direct a portion of their spending to support local organizations. Participants include schools, churches, synagogues, animal shelters and youth service organizations.

“We are so thankful for all our Atlanta-area educators do for their students to prepare them for future success as community members,” Turner said. “We know many teachers purchase supplies for their own classrooms. With this supply giveaway, Kroger hopes to show teachers how much we appreciate them by providing them with tools to successfully educate our children.”