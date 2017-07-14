Peterson’s C-Store Opposes ‘Prosper Portland’ Plan

Peterson’s Convenience Store has come out in opposition to a plan approved by the Portland Development Commission—now going by the name of Prosper Portland—to clear the 725 SW 10th parking structure of all five current business tenants to do a renovation.

Resolution 7240, adopted June 14 by Prosper Portland, would evict Peterson’s from its space at SW 10th and Morrison in downtown Portland as of Jan. 14, 2018.

The convenience store retailer, which has four Portland-area stores, said, “Peterson’s could stay open during and after construction, but the current plan was designed for permanent eviction.”

Peterson’s owner Doug Peterson as well as Peterson’s employees testified before the Portland City Council on June 21, protesting the commission’s use of taxpayer funds for this project.

In a press release dated June 21, Peterson’s said the renovation will cost more than $25 million “without fixing the major seismic issues of the almost 40-year-old building.”

The building where Peterson’s operates will be vacated for a year, yet the parking and MAX (Metropolitan Area Express) light rail stops will remain open to the public during that time.

Peterson’s has operated the 10th and Morrison location for more than 32 years, and the store’s staff has helped many a tourist, as it is the only retailer open around the clock, according to the company.

“Much like Powell’s Books and Voodoo Doughnuts, Peterson’s is a staple in the Downtown Portland community,” it says. “Peterson’s serves over 900 customers daily, and will be one of the first MAX stop locations to offer the upgraded HOP FastPass card when TRIMET ends cash ticket buying.”

Doug Peterson said, “Don’t let the name fool you; Prosper Portland is out to gentrify Portland with taxpayer dollars. They have many new, better locations for the new Downtown business plan, but have attacked my store first. Please contact the Mayor as soon as possible to ask to save Peterson’s. I may survive, but my staff will be gravely damaged. This is not the way to build Portland.”

Peterson’s has set up a website to garner support and share information.

Prosper Portland’s website describes its mission this way: “Prosper Portland is committed to growing quality jobs, advancing opportunities for prosperity, creating vibrant neighborhoods and communities, and collaborating with partners to create an equitable city, with prosperity shared by Portlanders of all colors, incomes and neighborhoods.”