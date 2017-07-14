Whole Foods Market Partners With Drexel University’s Bread Lab

Whole Foods Market is partnering with The Bread Lab at Drexel University to create fresh-milled breads made from recipes by restaurateur Chef Marc Vetri of Vetri, an Italian restaurant in Philadelphia, and Vetri Head Baker Claire Kopp McWilliams.

The breads are available for purchase exclusively at Philadelphia’s newest Whole Foods Market location at 2101 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Vetri and McWilliams created the recipes with locally sourced ingredients, such as flour from Castle Valley Mill in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The flour is processed slowly and at cool temperatures on antique buhr mills to ensure that the flavor and nutrients of the grain are preserved.

The breads are offered in both batard and baguette styles. As with all other products sold at Whole Foods Market, the breads meet Whole Foods Market’s standards, meaning they are free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

“I am honored to be a part of The Bread Lab at Drexel University,” said Chef Vetri. “The recipes we created for this project are all about the quality of flour produced at Castle Valley Mill and bringing out its natural taste and nutrients.”

“The Bread Lab at Drexel is an exciting new partnership with the Bread Lab at Washington State. Our Culinary & Food Science department along with Nutrition Sciences will work on how to integrate whole grains back into the diet,” said Rosemary Trout, head of the Drexel Culinary Arts & Food Science department. “They taste great, and the nutritional benefits are there, too. Where Washington State has land and expertise in growing varieties of wheat and grains, we have high population density to distribute recipes, freshly-milled whole grain products and cooking techniques to many people in the city. Taking an idea and translating it into a delicious and nutritional product is what we do best.”

“We are thrilled to partner with The Bread Lab at Drexel University to create this new line of fresh-milled breads now available in our store,” said Anastasia Sotiropulos, Whole Foods Market regional bakery coordinator. “All involved in this unique collaboration–Drexel University, Chef Marc Vetri and Castle Valley Mill—are devoted to finding more flavorful, natural foods and, together, we created breads that draw out the inherent features and tastes of the high quality flour.”

In other Whole Foods Market news, the grocer has signed a new lease for a Whole Foods Market 365 store in Weehawken, New Jersey.

This will be the first Whole Foods Market 365 location in New Jersey. The retailer announced earlier this year that it had signed its first New York 365 store lease in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York.