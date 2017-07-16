Dilworth Honored With GFIA Lifetime Achievement Award

“Anderson’s significant organizational and leadership talents, his remarkable patience and diplomacy, his keen sense of vision, and his sensitivity to the needs of the citizens of this state have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and associates,” according to the resolution, which calls Dilworth a “remarkable and distinguished Georgian.”
Dilworth has served as president of the Royston Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, and has served as secretary and treasurer of the Royston/Franklin Springs Chamber of Commerce. He has served as mayor of Royston and served in the Georgia Legislature during Gov. Ernest Vandiver’s term. He also served on Gov. Zell Miller’s Commission of Effectiveness and Economy in Government.
Dilworth received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Piedmont College and soon after served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving the rank 5 of sergeant.
Dilworth has three children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and is a member of Royston First United Methodist Church.
Other convention news
The 2017 GFIA Convention wrapped up at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in Florida on Saturday.
The convention hosted its annual trade show Saturday afternoon. Booth winners were: single booth—Kraft Heinz; and multiple booths—Coca-Cola.
The convention also raised $71,000 for the GFIA Education Foundation through both a silent and live auction. Since its inception in 1995, the foundation has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships.
The convention kicked off Thursday evening and saw Elijah Allahdem of Kroger take home Georgia’s best bagger title.