Connecticut Foodshare Names Jakubowski President

Jason Jakubowski has been chosen as the new president and CEO of Foodshare of Connecticut. He will take over leadership of the nonprofit, anti-hunger organization on July 31. He currently serves as VP of external relations at Hospital for Special Care (HSC) in Hartford and New Britain.

Jakubowski has more than 15 years of experience in public health, public affairs and nonprofit leadership, and community relations.

“Jason is a recognized leader and builder of community partnerships with a lifelong dedication to tackling the issues of hunger, poverty, literacy, personal health and job retention,” said Tom Buckingham, Foodshare board chair. “He is well prepared to execute Foodshare’s mission of leading an informed, coordinated response to hunger in our community.”

“Foodshare is a tremendous organization,” Jakubowski said. “From the minute I walked into the building and met the staff, I was blown away by their passion and dedication. I firmly believe we have both a moral and societal obligation to eradicate hunger—and working together as a team, that is exactly what we at Foodshare plan to do.”

In his role at HSC, Jakubowski is responsible for all government relations and public/community development at the hospital, its foundation and all subsidiary programs. He works closely with civic leaders, members of the media and elected officials at all levels on a variety of fiscal and non-fiscal issues that affect the hospital.

Prior to joining HSC, he worked as director of corporate and community development at Charter Oak State College in New Britain, where he served as the primary liaison between the college and the Greater Hartford business community. He has been a member of the adjunct faculty at Central Connecticut State University since 2006 and has held graduate fellowships with both the Town of Plainville and the University of Connecticut.

Jakubowski recently completed a two-year term as chairman of the board at Community Health Resources in Windsor, and he serves as the vice chair of the board at Leadership Greater Hartford. He serves on the boards of both the Middlesex County and Greater New Britain chambers of commerce, and in 2010 he served on the transition team for Gov. Dannel Malloy.

A New Britain native, Jakubowski holds both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master of public affairs from the University of Connecticut. He was elected twice to the New Britain City Council and served two terms as city treasurer. He currently lives in West Hartford with his wife and five children and is a longtime coach with the West Hartford Youth Baseball League.