Former Broker Named President Of Blue Moose Of Boulder

Victoria Hartman has been named president of Blue Moose of Boulder, a food manufacturer based in Boulder, Colorado.

Hartman is responsible for leading Blue Moose’s commercial efforts as it continues its “rapid expansion,” says the company, whose products include hand-crafted, preservative-free hummus, dips and spreads made with all-natural ingredients.

Hartman has more than 25 years of sales experience in the natural and organic product industry, with specific expertise in driving brand growth, increasing revenue and expanding market share, according to Blue Moose.

Hartman formerly was an SVP with national food broker Alliance Sales & Marketing. There, she led westward expansion; ran a company division that offered a comprehensive brand management solution to startup brands with high growth potential; and directed the management of Alliance’s natural channel organization, Blue Moose says.

Prior to Alliance, Hartman held various senior commercial leadership positions with companies such as Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Horizon Organic Dairy and Celestial Seasonings.

“Victoria is a proven leader that has excelled in successfully building small businesses,” said Ed Shirley, non-executive chairman of Blue Moose of Boulder. “She will play a pivotal role in our future success, and we’re confident that her unique experience, ambition and reputation will be a great addition to Blue Moose of Boulder. We look forward to her helping the company expand and grow its business across the U.S.”

Hartman said, “I have seen firsthand Blue Moose’s success in expanding its presence with leading retailers and attracting customers. There is a great team in place, and I look forward to driving Blue Moose’s sales and marketing initiatives while building a national footprint.”

Hartman lives with her family in Denver. She is a frequent speaker in the natural products industry and a previous board member of Naturally Boulder, a trade group that nurtures community, leadership and innovation in the Colorado natural products industry.