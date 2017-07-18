JOH Adds Navitsky As Account Executive/Account Manager

Joe Navitsky has joined JOH as an account executive/account manager in the company’s Fresh Division in Metro New York/New Jersey.

Navitsky has a number of years of experience in the fresh category from Acosta Sales & Marketing, Jana Foods LLC and Finlandia Cheese Inc. He has worked with customers including Acme Markets, Ahold/Delhaize, Allegiance, Key Foods, Kings, Safeway East, Wakefern and Weis Markets.

“Joe is a great addition to JOH,” said Chris Darmody, EVP-fresh, to whom Navitsky reports. “He will be managing various clients and customers as we continue to grow our Fresh division in the Metro New York/New Jersey region. We’re happy to have him as part of our team.”

Navitsky can be reached by emailing jnavitsky@johare.com.

Billerica, Massachusetts-based JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. and now has 16 offices and strategic partnerships across the U.S. It has more than 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients.