NACS Teams Up With DHS In Fight Against Human Trafficking

NACS has formed a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign to help combat human trafficking.

Through this alliance with DHS, NACS will provide training and awareness materials—including posters, handouts and other items—to its members free of charge.

The Blue Campaign’s goal is to educate the public to recognize human trafficking and report suspected instances. It also offers training to law enforcement and others to increase detection and investigation of human trafficking, and to protect victims and bring suspected traffickers to justice.

“Convenience stores serve 160 million customers a day in every community across the United States, often 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our industry is well equipped to share important messages with our customers so they can collectively create the equivalent of a neighborhood watch program in their communities. We are proud to work with the Department of Homeland Security on this important issue,” said NACS VP of Strategic Industry Initiatives Jeff Lenard.

Lenard also serves as a board member for the National Safe Place Network, which works with companies, including convenience stores, to provide access to immediate help and supportive resources for youth in need.

Additional tools to serve communities from NACS

The new partnership with the DHS Blue campaign is the latest of several new programs developed by NACS this year to help retailers develop new tools to serve their communities. In June, NACS announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to advance community giving and disaster relief programs for NACS member companies. In May, NACS announced that it signed a commitment with the Partnership for a Healthier America to help convenience stores provide more visibility to healthier choices inside their stores. NACS was the first retail-focused association to partner with either of these nationally respected organizations.

“Convenience stores are as closely tied to their local communities as any retail channel. Representing one-third of all retail stores in the United States, convenience stores don’t just sell products and services that people enjoy; they make a difference in their communities and help address important national initiative groups at a local level,” Lenard said.