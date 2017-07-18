Leaders Of New Hanover Wegmans Have 80+ Years With Company

The Wegmans Food Market that opens in Hanover, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 23, will be led by a team of leaders that have a combined 84 years of experience with the grocer.

The team consists of: Store Manager Tim Lockwood; Executive Chef Preston France; Pharmacy Area Manager Jim Rossettie; Perishable Area Manager Megan Doherty; Merchandising Area Manager Anthony Buscemi; and Service Area Manager Lisandra Gatson.

Lockwood will oversee a staff of approximately 500, the majority of which were hired locally. After graduating from Cornell University, Lockwood began working for Wegmans in 1989 on the front end of the store in Ithaca, New York. Over the next several years, he served as night manager in stores in the Southern Tier of New York and then became a produce manager. He went on to help open stores in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Princeton, New Jersey, before his next step as perishable area manager at the Manalapan store. He was promoted to store manager there in 2003 and later managed the Woodbridge store before moving into his new role, preparing to open the company’s 93rd store in Hanover.

For Chef France, cooking was a creative outlet and hobby while growing up. During high school, he worked at a barbecue restaurant in Boca Raton, Florida, and then attended culinary school before taking a job as a chef onboard The Highlander, a 155-foot yacht. He later relocated to Washington, D.C., and visited Wegmans for the first time. He became a Wegmans sous chef at the Bridgewater, New Jersey, store in 2012 and was promoted to executive chef in Manalapan. At the Hanover store, he will oversee the culinary team of 85 that creates Wegmans’ renowned prepared foods, including mix-and-match self-serve food bars, subs, hot soup, fresh sushi and The Burger Bar—all for in-store dining or takeout.

A 1991 graduate of St. John’s University, Rossettie joined Wegmans in 2002 as a staff pharmacist in Corning, New York. From there, he relocated to New Jersey and became a pharmacy area manager in Bridgewater. Now in Hanover, Rossettie is leading the Hanover pharmacy and its staff, with the goal of helping Wegmans employees and customers live healthier, better lives. Wegmans pharmacy services include immunizations, auto-refill of prescriptions, free home shipping, pet medications, competitively low prices on select generic prescriptions, and free text alerts.

Doherty, a graduate of Felician College, began working at Wegmans in 2003. She has experience in a variety of positions, including cashier, front-end coordinator, service team leader, front-end manager, employee representative, meat and seafood manager, and service and merchandising area manager. As perishable area manager in Hanover, she will oversee product quality, sales and employee development for the produce, floral, bakery, seafood, meat, cheese and deli departments. Doherty will ensure Wegmans’ high standards for the freshest ingredients are met and employees are prepared to share in-depth food knowledge with customers.

Buscemi joined Wegmans in 2006 when he began working part-time in the produce department. He went on to learn various full-time roles as a team leader for the produce, service and seafood departments before becoming a department manager in floral, produce and then grocery. In his role as merchandising manager at the Hanover store, Buscemi will supervise employee development, merchandising and sales for several departments, including grocery, dairy, frozen foods, Nature’s Marketplace and general merchandise. He will work collaboratively across the store to ensure that the thousands of products that Wegmans offers are “beautifully displayed and well stocked,” the chain says.

Gatson has been a Wegmans employee since 2006. A graduate of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, she started with Wegmans in the bakery before taking on roles as a front-end coordinator, service team leader, recruiter, deli manager and employee representative. At Hanover, she will lead the front end, service desk, maintenance, helping hands (parking lot attendants) and accounting office. Her priority is to ensure that incredible customer service—a point of pride at Wegmans—is delivered each day. She also will oversee local community giving.

Hanover location has third-party package store

The Hanover store is located at 34 Sylvan Way near the intersection of I-287 and NJ Route 10. The store is 113,000 s.f., plus 15,000 s.f. leased to a third-party owner for a wine, beer and spirits shop. The store includes a Market Café with indoor and outdoor seating for more than 300, as well as The Burger Bar, an in-store restaurant counter that serves up burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup and sides.

Rochester, New York-based Wegmans Food Markets is a 92-store chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The 101-year-old family-owned company, has been named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by Fortune magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking number two in 2017.