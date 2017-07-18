Woodman’s Food Markets is partnering with Healthy Savings to “make eating healthier, more convenient and more affordable.” With Healthy Savings, people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare self-funded employer and BadgerCare Medicaid plans who shop at any of the 16 Woodman’s Food Markets in Wisconsin and Illinois can save more than $50 each week on fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as healthy staples such as milk, eggs, lean meats, whole-grain breads, cereals, juices and beans.

“Healthy Savings gives us a unique opportunity to help customers and their families make healthier food choices,” said Dustin Wales, marketing director at Woodman’s Food Market.

Woodman’s Food Markets joins Copps, Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save as participating retailers in the Healthy Savings network in Wisconsin.

“We are pleased to welcome Woodman’s to the Healthy Savings network,” said Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of Solutran, the parent company of Healthy Savings. “Woodman’s Markets complements our existing network and has been a much-anticipated addition.”

Added Dustin Hinton, president and CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, “Healthy Savings gives people the opportunity to make healthier food choices and improve their diets, which will make a meaningful difference in their health and well-being. Expanding the program makes it easier and more affordable for many Wisconsin families.”

Healthy Savings programs are sponsored by health plans, governments, employers and nonprofit organizations. These sponsors provide their employees and plan participants with access to savings on more than 5,000 qualifying healthy foods from more than 200 brands. Consumers shop for promoted items at participating grocery stores, scan a barcode at checkout and save instantly.