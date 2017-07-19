McCormick & Co. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reckitt Benckiser’s Food Division (RB Foods) from Reckitt Benckiser Group for $4.2 billion, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments.

The addition of Frank’s RedHot Hot Sauce, French’s Mustard and other products will strengthen McCormick’s leadership in the “attractive condiments category and advances the company’s vision to ‘Bring the Joy of Flavor to Life,'” according to McCormick. McCormick says it will integrate RB Foods into its Consumer and Industrial segments and will retain the brand names of French’s, Frank’s RedHot and Cattlemen’s.

“The acquisition of RB Foods strengthens McCormick’s flavor leadership with the addition of the iconic French’s and Frank’s RedHot brands to our portfolio, which will become our No. 2 and No. 3 brands, respectively,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO. “RB Foods’ focus on creating products with simple, high-quality ingredients makes it a perfect match for McCormick as we continue to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in healthy, flavorful eating. The addition of Frank’s RedHot Hot Sauce, the clear consumer favorite in an attractive and high-growth category, French’s Mustard and the other beloved products enables McCormick to become a one-stop shop for condiment, spice and seasoning needs, providing our customers and consumers with an even more diverse and complete flavor product offering. RB Foods’ track record of creating market-leading products and its dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are a strong complementary fit that we expect will strengthen McCormick’s business opportunities as we expand our presence in condiments, a core category for the company in the U.S. and internationally.

“This transaction reinforces our focus on growth, reflecting McCormick’s commitment to making every meal and moment better and driving significant shareholder value. We have great respect for RB Foods and the strong business its employees have built. McCormick will be able to grow these brands in new and unique ways through our proven track record of insight-driven innovation and the ability to leverage our global footprint. We are confident McCormick is the perfect home for RB Foods’ popular brands and employees.”

Reckitt Benckiser Group CEO Rakesh Kapoor added, “Our French’s Food business is a true reflection of RB’s strengths—a portfolio of great brands driven through a culture of innovation by passionate people to deliver consistent outperformance. We are pleased to be selling to owners who can provide the necessary resources, market expertise and global platform, whilst being a good home for our people. French’s Food is well positioned to continue on its successful growth trajectory under the food-focused ownership of McCormick.

“Following the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition, this transaction marks another step toward transforming RB into a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, ensuring we continue to deliver for shareholders and give people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.”

The transaction is expected to be finalized in this year’s third quarter.