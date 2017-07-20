Dunkin’ Donuts will open restaurants inside three Price Chopper supermarkets in Kansas. The first location is slated to open July 26 in the Paola Price Chopper at 309 N. Hospital Drive. The other two are expected to open later this year inside the Spring Hill and Bonner Springs Price Chopper stores.

Price Chopper will own and operate all three locations. Each restaurant will serve Dunkin’ Donuts’ menu of food and beverages. These items include a range of hot and iced coffees and espresso beverages; hot and iced teas; frozen beverages; a variety of donuts, muffins and croissants; and oven-toasted breakfast sandwiches.

“We are thrilled to be establishing the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in Paola, Kansas, through this partnership with Price Chopper,” said Chris Burr, director of non-traditional development at Dunkin’ Brands. “We are continuously seeking new and innovative ways of bringing our signature coffees and baked goods to our guests with a level of satisfaction and convenience that Dunkin’ Donuts is known for, and we are looking forward to working with Price Chopper on this new venture.”

Added Barry Queen of Price Chopper, “We are honored and excited to establish the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at our Paola Price Chopper location. We are confident our loyal Price Chopper customers will enjoy the convenience of grocery shopping with a hot or iced Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and baked good in hand.”

Price Chopper operates more than 50 stores across the Midwest.