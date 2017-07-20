Martin’s Debuts Artisan Pizza Concept At Granger, Indiana, Store

Martin’s Super Markets has launched a new artisan pizza concept, Crushed Tomato, at its Granger, Indiana, store located at 7355 Heritage Square.

Crushed Tomato offers brick-oven pizzas made to order. Customers may choose from a large selection of both traditional and unconventional sauces, toppings and meats, according to the South Bend-based grocery chain.

Each pizza is 10 inches in diameter and is priced at $7.99, with a customer’s choice of toppings. Choices of base sauces include crushed tomato, crushed marinara, ranch, sweet barbecue and seasoned olive oil and crushed ricotta. Available vegetable toppings are bell peppers, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, sliced black olives, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, organic baby arugula, fresh basil, fresh pineapple and Roma tomatoes. Cheeses available are four-cheese blend, shredded parmesan, BelGioioso fresh mozzarella, feta and mild cheddar. Meat toppings include Old-World pinched Italian sausage, Cup-n-Char pepperoni, grilled chicken, Columbus brand peppered salami, bacon and Sahlen’s Italian-style ham.

Crushed Tomato also features 10 Signature artisan pizzas, featuring customers’ most popular combinations. Since its soft opening on July 5, three of the favorite Signature varieties have been: Hawaiian—featuring crushed tomato sauce, four-cheese blend, fresh pineapple, ham and bacon; BBQ Chicken—featuring sweet barbecue sauce, four-cheese blend, cheddar cheese, chicken and red onion; and Margherita—featuring olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

“We’ve been in development for months in an attempt to perfect our artisan pizza dough, oven temperatures and fresh toppings options,” said Phil Sommers, director of bakery and head of the Crushed Tomato development team. “We use a high-quality, super-fine flour for our dough, that, when combined with our 550-degree oven, produces an excellent Neapolitan-style crust. Each pizza is topped when the customer orders, so it’s as fresh as we think a pizza can get. Our goal is to deliver a delicious, hot, custom pizza in five minutes or less. And I think we accomplish all those things with Crushed Tomato pizzas.”

Crushed Tomato artisan pizza is located on the east side of the store’s Side Door Deli area. Pizzas ordered for takeout are boxed. Delivery is not available.

Martin’s, which has 22 stores, says it plans to expand the concept to other units. The company also operates a convenience store in South Bend and an on-site café at Elkhart General Hospital.