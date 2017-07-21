Report: Kroger Spending $20M To Renovate Seven Former Marsh Stores

The Kroger Co. has closed on its purchase of 11 former Marsh stores and plans to spend $20 million to renovate and reopen seven of them, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. and Fresh Encounter Inc., another Ohio-based grocer, in June agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ 44 stores. Indianapolis-based Marsh Supermarkets filed for protection under Chapter 11 in May. Marsh closed the remaining stores.

Kroger, according to the Journal, will first focus on reopening seven stores; the future of the four others is still being determined.

The seven Indiana stores set to reopen are located at 843 E. Main Street in Brownsburg, 227 W. Michigan Street in downtown Indianapolis, 10679 N. Michigan Road in Zionsville, 5 Boone Village in Zionsville, 1500 W. McGalliard Road in Muncie, 715 Tillotson Avenue in Muncie and 1825 Kinser Pike in Bloomington.

The four with uncertain futures, according to the Journal: 12520 E. 116th Street in Fishers, 2904 South Indiana 135 in Greenwood, 1435 W. 86th Street in Indianapolis and 123 S. Kingston Drive in Bloomington.

“Kroger did not say when the seven stores would reopen. Fives stores will reopen under the Kroger brand. The two stores in Muncie will operate under Kroger’s Pay Less banner, like locations in Anderson, Lafayette and West Lafayette do,” the Journal reports.

Kroger entity Topvalco Inc. spent $16 million to acquire the 11 stores, and Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter’s Generative Growth II LLC entity spent $8 million to buy 15 stores.

