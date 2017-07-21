Local Oregon Meat Company Opens First Retail Location

Timberline Meat is now open at 38525 Proctor Boulevard in Sandy, Oregon. The local meat shop offers natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry. In addition, it sells an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices.

“Timberline Meat was created to fulfill the growing desire of people in the area for wholesome, high-quality meat from local ranchers who use humane and responsible livestock practices,” said GM Dale Rasmussen, a lifelong Sandy resident. “Supported by our local USDA-inspected processing facility, we are experts at providing skilled, crafted cuts of meat using the best possible industry practices.”

Rasmussen says the business strives to deal with family-owned and -operated farms that practice good stewardship of the land, use sustainable and environmentally friendly processes, and treat their animals in a humane and socially responsible manner.

Timberline Meat has a history dating back to 1977 with P&C Meat. Purchased by Sandy businessman Bob Nippert in the mid-1990s, the company has since operated in Sandy under the name U.S. Meat and Restaurant Supply, providing custom-cut meat under daily USDA inspection to restaurants and hotels in the Portland metro area. Timberline Meat is the fulfillment of Nippert’s lifelong vision of opening and operating high-quality, value-based butcher shops in local markets across the Pacific Northwest.